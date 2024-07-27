‘Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra’ teaser unveiled at a grand event

The teaser for the highly anticipated family entertainer Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra was unveiled at a grand launch event, marking the film's upcoming debut on ETV Win on August 14. Directed by Anurag Palutla, the film features Navarasaraya Dr. Naresh VK, Rag Mayur, and Priya Vadlamani in lead roles.

The teaser, launched by actress Pavitri Lokesh, showcases the film’s comedic and heartwarming essence. The event saw notable attendees including director Sandeep Raj, actors Vinod, Praveen Kandregula, and hero Thiruveer, all praising the film’s engaging content and performances.

Dr Naresh VK expressed his admiration for the project, praising the director’s talent and the film's emotional depth. He also reflected on his journey in cinema and his connection to the project. Director Anurag Palutla emphasized that the film is crafted with love and aims to be memorable across seasons.

ETV Win's Nitin Chakraborty highlighted the film’s universal appeal and its dedication to fathers. The film's blend of humor and family dynamics promises to resonate with audiences when it streams on August 14.