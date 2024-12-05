1st WODI: Megan Schutt's five-fer powers Australia to 5-wicket win over India

Brisbane: Fast-bowler Megan Schutt produced a career-best performance of 5/19 and dismantle India’s top order to set the base for Australia’s comprehensive five-wicket win in the ODI series opener at the Allan Border Field on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, India’s batting line-up never found their rhythm, thanks to Schutt and others not giving them any breathing space and were bowled out for 100, their lowest total in ODIs since 2012.

In reply, debutant batter Georgia Voll's unbeaten 46 off 42 balls ensured Australia reached the target within 17 overs, despite losing five wickets in the process and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Megan’s show began by dismissing openers Smriti Mandhana and Priya Punia, before Harleen Doel (19) fell to Ashleigh Gardner. After Harmanpreet Kaur (17) was trapped lbw by Annabel Sutherland, India’s efforts to make a respectable total were dashed by Jemimah Rodrigues being castled by Kim Garth.

From there, India lost last six wickets for just 11 runs as they were bowled out for just 100 in 34.2 overs. Chasing a modest 101, Georgia and Phoebe Litchfield (35) gave the hosts’ a solid start with a 48-run partnership. Just when the run chase seemed comfortable, Renuka Singh Thakur sparked a dramatic turnaround by three quick wickets to reduce Australia to 52/3.

Young leg-spinner Priya Mishra sent back Annabel and Ashleigh to the pavilion in the following overs to infuse some life back into the game for Harmanpreet’s side. But young Georgia’s composed and match-winning 46 not out guided Australia to victory in the 17th over.

With Thursday’s win, Australia remain firmly atop the ICC Women’s Championship standings with 30 points, while India occupy third place with 25 points. The second ODI takes place in the same venue on Sunday.

Brief Scores: India 100 (Jemimah Rodrigues 23, Megan Schutt 5-19, Annabel Sutherland 1-13) lost to Australia 102/5 (Georgia Voll 46 not out, Phoebe Litchfield 35, Renuka Singh Thakur 3-45, Priya Mishra 2-11) by five wickets