Adani Sportsline's Sanjana Raval, 42, to represent India at ITF Masters Tour World

Table Tennis player Sanjana Raval of Adani Sportsline will be representing India at the prestigious ITF Masters Tour World Championships in Lisbon, Portugal.

At 42, Sanjana defies age norms in tennis, showcasing extraordinary determination and skill.

"We are immensely proud of Sanjana's achievements and her unwavering commitment to excellence," said Sanjay Adesara CBO, Adani Sportsline. "Her journey embodies the spirit of perseverance and the relentless pursuit of sporting greatness that defines Adani Sportline Academy."

Sanjana, ranked 82nd in ITF Doubles 30+ and a formidable presence in ITF Singles and Doubles categories for 40+, has shown exceptional progress since joining Adani Sportline Academy.

Under the expert guidance of coach Arshad Desai, she has honed her skills through disciplined two-hour daily practices, culminating in her stellar performances, including a recent finals appearance in the women’s doubles at the ITF Masters 400 in Meerut.

"I am thrilled to represent India on this global stage," says Sanjana, balancing her tennis career with responsibilities as housewife. "Adani Sportsline Academy has been instrumental in my journey, providing world-class facilities and expert coaching that have prepared me for this moment."

Sanjana is the first woman from Gujarat to represent the state in the 30+ category at an international tournament. Her dedication inspires the entire community and sets a new benchmark for aspiring athletes, including her 17-year-old daughter, who is excelling in ITF Juniors under the guidance of senior consultant Shrimal Bhatt at Adani Sportsline academy.