Aditya Rao-Harsha Vardan pair wins bronze in Saint-Denis Reunion Open

Hyderabad: The men's doubles badminton players Achut Aditya Rao Doddavarapu and Venkata Harsha Vardan won the bronze medal at the International Challenge Tournament 2022 in Saint-Denis Reunion Island.

The pair won the first round of the event's main draw in straight sets 21-8 and 21-8. The duo then stormed into the semifinals by winning the quarterfinals 21-8 and 21-11. Subsequently, the team was outperformed by the Japanese side (11-21 and 12-21 )in the semifinals, and had to settle for the bronze medal.

Achut Aditya Rao is a B. Tech second year student of Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST), Hyderabad. He was earlier selected for the Indian Under-19 men's doubles team in 2020 while winning accolades in the top international tournaments of Germany and the Netherlands.

Aditya Rao is one of the country's most promising doubles players is ranked World No. 200. He had made it to the main draw of the International Challenge Tournament 2022 based on his earlier standout performances.