Alcaraz’s never-give-up mindset is the hallmark of a true champion: Sachin Tendulkar

London: Sachin Tendulkar became the most recent Indian icon to be seen watching the intense action that unfolded in the Wimbledon semi-finals at the Centre Court of the All England Tennis Club on Friday.

A gripping day unfolded on the Center Court as Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz indulged in a gritty battle which the former won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Although the first semi-final provided much excitement, World No.1 Jannik Sinner breezed past Novak Djokovic in straight sets to set up yet another final against the Spaniard, a month after the two went toe-to-toe in a grand encounter in the Roland Garros final.

Tendulkar revealed his favourite tennis players, his headband inspiration from John McEnroe and why he has huge respect for Carlos Alcaraz.

“I grew up admiring John McEnroe. I remember all my friends supported Bjorn Borg, but for some reason, I always backed McEnroe. I would even wear a headband like him, hoping people would call me McEnroe while I walked around with my friends. In more recent years, though, it has to be Roger Federer. I’ve enjoyed watching Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, all of them, but somehow, Roger takes the cake.

“Among the current players, Carlos Alcaraz really impresses me - his energy is infectious. I love the spring in his legs, his attitude, and the mental toughness he showed at the French Open. That never-give-up mindset is the hallmark of a true champion. Not all tennis players become champions, but the preparation and rigour they go through - I have huge respect for that,” said Tendulkar to JioHotstar.

When asked which Indian cricketer would he choose to partner him in doubles, Tendulkar replied, “I’ve played doubles with Yuvraj Singh before. We teamed up against some of our 2003 World Cup teammates, and we ended up becoming champions. So I’d settle for Yuvraj again - no question.”

Tendulkar was also present on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test between India and England. The former batter rang the bell to commence the day’s play and on the same day, his portrait by artist Stuart Pearson Wright was unveiled in the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum.