Anahat carries India’s medal hopes
New Delhi: Talented Anahat Singh will carry India’s medal hopes at the World Junior Squash Championships which begin in Houston (US) later on Friday. The 16-year-old women’s national champion roared into four finals in as many tournaments in her debut PSA Tour season this year, winning three titles while an injury forced her to miss a final in Japan last month.
Asian Games medallist Anahat spearheads a 12-member strong Indian squad which is divided equally in the boys’ and girls’ categories, while the Delhi girl (5/8) is also the top Indian seed in the 128-player individual girls’ draw.
The other Indians in the fray are: Boys: Shaurya Bawa (17/32), Yuvraj Wadhwani (17/32), Ayaan Vaziralli, Arihant KS, Avlokit Singh & Tavneet Singh.
Girls: Unnati Tripathi, Nirupama Dubey, Shameena Riaz, Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) & Sehar Nayar.
The competition begins with the individual events (July 12-17) and concludes with the team events (July 18-23).