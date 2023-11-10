AP bags 27 medals in 37th National Games

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh contingent has excelled by securing 27 medals in the 37th National Games held at Goa which concluded on Thursday. Out of them 7 are gold, 5 are silver and the rest 15 are bronze medals.

The AP contingent has performed well and bagged 11 medals additionally compared to the last editions of national games. The AP team had bagged 16 medals in the last edition of the games. As many as 200 and odd athletes participated in the National Games from AP.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association authorities, the Andhra Pradesh team secured 19th position in the medals tally.

Of the total medals, eight medals were bagged from athletics, five from weightlifting, three from sqay martial arts, two each from sepak takraw, taekwondo, badminton, and one medal each from kho-kho, pancake silat, canoeing and kayaking, archery, and modern pentathlon.