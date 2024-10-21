Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari loses in final, wins silver medal

Hyderabad: India’s top-ranked female archer Deepika Kumari faltered under pressure, yet again, to lose in the final of the Archery World Cup 2024 and end up with her fifth silver medal in the prestigious competition.

Deepika, seeded third, lost the final to Li Jiaman, seeded fourth, lost 0-6 in the final of the women’s recurve category. Jiaman won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.



This was Deepika’s first World Cup appearance in three years. She had taken a break from the sport for the birth of her daughter.



Deepika still awaits the elusive gold medal in a World Cup final after having won five silver medals and one bronze medal in nine World Cup appearances. India’s Dola Banerjee is the only Indian with a gold medal in the World Cup, having won the 2007 edition in Dubai.



Deepika lost the first set by one point 26-27 and couldn’t make a comeback in the second as Jiaman scored a perfect 30, including one arrow that hit the bulls eye. Deepika could only manage 28, giving Jiaman a 4-0 lead.



Desperate to find a way to claw back into the final, Deepika flattered under pressure shooting her second arrow for a seven pointer. That proved to be decisive as Jiaman scored all nine pointers to win the set and the final.



This was Jiaman’s first World Cup appearance.



Deepika beat Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia in the semifinals.



In the men’s recurve category, Dhiraj Bommadevara, despite leading 4-2, could not capitalise and lost to South Korea’s Lee Woo Seok in the first round. Dhiraj lost 4-6 (28-28, 29-26, 28-28, 26-30, 28-29).



Lee Woo Seok won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.



In the compound archery category, Prathamesh Fuge finished fourth while Priyansh and Jyothi Surekha Vennam failed to reach the medal rounds.



The five-member Indian archery contingent, comprising three compound and two recurve archers, concluded their season-ending World Cup Final with just one medal.

