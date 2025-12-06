Australia post 378/6 on Day 2

Alex Carey (46*) and Michael Neser (15*) remained unbeaten as Australia posted 378/6 at stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing second Ashes Test against England, in Brisbane. The hosts lead by 44 runs. Steve Smith, Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne were key and got half-centuries. Weatherald smacked 72 off 78 balls, packed wih 12 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Labuschagne clattered 65 off 78 deliveries, including nine fours and a maximum. On other hand, Smith slammed 61 off 85 balls, packed with five fours and two maximums. Brydon Carse removed Steve Smith for 61 off 85 balls as England got back into the game, on Day 2 of the ongoing second Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Earlier, Carse had also removed Cameron Green for his second wicket of the day. On the other hand, Ben Stokes did the trick for his team yet again! With Marnus Labuschagne looking well-set and in form, it was an innocuous delivery outside off that did the trick as it caught a thin edge through to Jamie Smith.

Nevertheless, Australia in control – but an opening for England.

Jake Weatherald showed plenty of class and quality to bring up his maiden half-century and put Australia in a comanding position, but was undone by a moment of real quality from Jofra Archer as the fast-bowler delivered a toe-crushing yorker to dismiss him LBW.