Bangladesh's Mahmudullah bids farewell to international cricket

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable career spanning over 17 years. The 39-year-old announced on social media on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans who supported him throughout his journey.

“I have decided to retire from international cricket,” Mahmudullah posted on Facebook. “I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches & especially my fans who have always supported me. A big thank you to my parents, my in-laws—especially my father-in-law—and most importantly, my brother Emdad Ullah, who has been my coach and mentor since childhood.”

He also acknowledged his wife and children, calling them his "support system through thick & thin. "In a heartfelt message, he mentioned his son Raeid, who will miss seeing him in Bangladesh’s red and green jersey.

Mahmudullah’s decision was not entirely unexpected. Earlier, he had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that he would not seek a central contract beyond February 2025. His retirement follows that of Mushfiqur Rahim, whose place in the national team, like Mahmudullah’s, had been under scrutiny after the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy qualification.

One of Bangladesh’s most dependable middle-order batters, Mahmudullah is the only cricketer from the country to have scored three centuries in ODI World Cups. Two of those came during the 2015 edition—against England and New Zealand—where he played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s historic run to the quarterfinals. His third ton came in the 2023 edition, further solidifying his legacy on the biggest stage.

Mahmudullah’s career numbers speak volumes of his impact on Bangladesh cricket. He represented the country in 239 ODIs, 50 Tests, and 141 T20Is, playing key roles in numerous victories.

Whether it was his composed batting under pressure, his off-spin bowling, or his leadership, he remained a pillar in Bangladesh’s cricketing journey.



