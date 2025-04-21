BCCI Central Contracts 2024–25: Rohit, Virat, Bumrah, Jadeja in A+; Iyer, Kishan Return

The BCCI has released the list of cricketers selected for central contracts for the 2024–25 season.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are the only players selected in the Grade A+ category. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who were not included in the 2023–24 central contracts due to disciplinary reasons, have been given a chance this time.

Shreyas Iyer has been placed in Grade B, and Ishan Kishan in Grade C. Notably, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant have been included in Grade A. Several young Team India players have been given opportunities in Grade C.

Grade B:

- Suryakumar Yadav

- Kuldeep Yadav

- Axar Patel

- Yashasvi Jaiswal

- Shreyas Iyer

Grade C:

- Rinku Singh

- Tilak Verma

- Ruturaj Gaikwad

- Shivam Dube

- Ravi Bishnoi

- Washington Sundar

- Mukesh Kumar

- Sanju Samson

- Arshdeep Singh

- Prasidh Krishna

- Rajat Patidar

- Dhruv Jurel

- Sarfaraz Khan

- Nitish Kumar Reddy

- Ishan Kishan

- Abhishek Sharma

- Akash Deep

- Varun Chakravarthy

- Harshit Rana

Salary Details:

- Grade A+ players will receive ₹7 crore per year.

- Grade A players will receive ₹5 crore.

- Grade B players will receive ₹3 crore.

- Grade C players will receive ₹1 crore.

To be eligible for a central contract, a player must play at least 3 Test matches, 8 ODIs, and 10 T20Is in a year.

















