Bruno Fernandes on personal accolades: I would take up tennis if I was interested in individual stats

Bruno Fernandes, who has completed two years at Manchester United, has joked he would take up tennis if he was interested in individual accolades and statistics.



Fernandes has made 108 competitive appearances for Manchester United since his arrival at Old Trafford during the 2020 January transfer window. He has netted 47 goals and 40 assists so far and was a part of the Red Devils side that finished runners up in the Europa League in 2020-21 campaign.

"For me, the most important will always be the team. Obviously, as a player, you want to have good numbers. I want to score goals and want to have assists. That is obvious. No player can say they don't care about scoring goals or doing assists but I want to do that together with a good result. If we don't get both, I will never be happy, I prefer to have a win than a goal or assist. This is part of football and we play a team sport so it has to be that," Fernandes told Man Utd's media in an interview to mark his signing anniversary.

"If not, I like to play tennis or whatever so I can play myself and by my numbers. For me, the most important is doing my best for the team. If I don't score for as many games and we always get the three points, I will be happy anyway," the Portuguese midfielder added.





Nothing beats the feeling of a last second win!! 🤩🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/k3hGcOH0zJ — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) January 22, 2022





Fernandes has already won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award twice in his time in Manchester and there is no better testimony to his contribution.

"Of course, I think it's always important to win individual trophies. As a player, you always want to win the team trophies, the ones that count really, but obviously individual ones, for us, it's really important to have these kind of trophies to lift you up.

It gives you confidence, to keep working hard, keep fighting and understand much more will surely come to you. You have to keep your way, the best way you can. I think, if you get that kind of credit, you have to know that the expectations on you will be higher and higher every day," the former Sporting player explained further.

He was included in the Premier League Team of the Year for 2020-21 and also won Manchester United's Goal of the Season award last term, for his strike against Everton.

The No. 8 has the best goal-per-game ratio for the club of any of the current United squad, narrowly ahead of fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Manchester United's official website.

In the ongoing season, Fernandes has netted seven goals and has 11 assists in 28 competitive appearances for Manchester United. With 38 points in 22 matches, the Red Devils are placed fourth in the Premier League table.