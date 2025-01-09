Live
- CM fears threat to his chair if he tries to check corruption: Bommai
- Loyola College celebrates Ethnic Day, Sankranti Sambaralu
- ED raids BBMP head office, inspects documents of two major projects
- Mangaluru Lit Fest 2025 to be held between January 11-12
- Angel funding platform launched to boost Vokkaliga entrepreneurs
- Brave dog saves family from devastating fire in Gangavathi
- BJP slams cong govt over facilitating surrender of Maoists
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 09 January, 2025
- Create fear among criminals,CM tells cops
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 9 January, 2025
Just In
Bumrah best across all 3 formats: Clarke
The India pacer’s 32 wickets in the series brought him tantalisingly close to breaking Sydney Barnes’ 1911-12 record of 34 wickets in a series by a touring pace bowler in Australia
New Delhi: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest fast bowler across all formats after the Indian spearhead delivered a sensational Player of the Series performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah was a standout performer in the series, claiming 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and his devastating bolwing left Australia reeling in multiple occasions in the series.
The India pacer’s 32 wickets in the series brought him tantalisingly close to breaking Sydney Barnes’ 1911-12 record of 34 wickets in a series by a touring pace bowler in Australia. However, his injury in the SCG Test prevented him from equalling or surpassing the historic feat.
“The thing I’ve thought about Bumrah, after the series finished and I was sitting and thinking about his performances, I actually think he’s the best fast bowler ever across all three formats,” Clarke said.
“I know a lot of great fast bowlers, Curtly Ambrose, Glenn McGrath, didn’t get to play T20 cricket, so I’m not talking about those guys, but in regards to anyone who has played all three formats, I think he might be the best ever. He’s actually that good in any conditions, that’s what makes him great; any conditions, any format, this guy’s a freak,” he said.