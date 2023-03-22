Cherish being able to rub shoulders with Starc: Ellis

Being able to pick Mitchell Starc's brain, have him as a "calming influence" during ups and downs are some of the perks of being an Australian cricketer that young Nathan Ellis is enjoying a lot. Ellis, who got Virat Kohli in the second game spoke extensively as to how Starc's influence on him has grown over time. "Starcy (nickname) has been huge for me. For me personally, he is someone I looked up to him a lot of time. He presented me my first Australia cap too. He is a big part of my Australia journey. Even the other day, speaking to him pre-game and post-game," Ellis told mediapersons ahead of third ODI against India.





"He (Starc) is a calming influence. He is also someone who has been there and done almost everything the game has to offer, whether it is the ups or down. Being able to rub shoulders with Starcy and sort of bounce ideas off and de-brief games… It is something that I have cherished. It is invaluable," Ellis Starc has already taken eight wickets in two games and Ellis termed his performance as "amazing".



