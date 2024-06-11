Colombian star Wilmar Jordan Gil to play for Chennaiyin FC in upcoming ISL season

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC have signed Wilmar Jordan Gil on a one-year deal. Chennaiyin FC will be the Colombian striker’s third club in the Indian football scene.

Gil made his debut in the ISL with NorthEast United FC in 2022 and went on to play for Punjab FC in the season that just concluded. He even scored eight goals in 15 appearances for Punjab FC.

Gil is Chennaiyin FC’s fifth signing of the season and their third new foreign player after Elsinho Dias and Chima Chukwu. Chennaiyin FC earlier announced an extension for their skipper captain Ryan Edwards for the upcoming season.

Gil has been a vital cog in every team’s wheel that he has been a part of. The experience of playing in different teams and various leagues across the world makes him extremely adaptable to situations.

The Colombian began his senior career with Monagas in Venezuela, where he made 35 appearances and emerged as the top scorer with 20 goals. He next played for Gyeongnam FC in South Korea in 2011 and then moved to Bulgarian side Litex Lovech in 2013. His stint with Litex Lovech earned him laurels, as he emerged as the top scorer with 20 goals in a season.

Gil has also played for Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda, Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates, Portuguese club Chaves and Colombian side Atletico Huila.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said Gil’s addition to the forward line adds more power to the club. “Wilmar has had a fantastic career and scored goals everywhere he has been. Scoring 24 goals in 33 appearances between NorthEast and Punjab is a great ratio for a striker. We are delighted to add that kind of firepower to our attack,” he said, in a club statement.

Gil said it was his dream to play under Coyle and at Chennaiyin FC and he added that he would work hard to achieve the club and his personal goals. “I am very happy to be part of this great club and team, and very grateful to the directors and the coach for this great opportunity they have given me. I have always dreamed of playing in Chennai, and now I am given this beautiful opportunity. With a lot of work, humility, and sacrifice, we can fulfil all the objectives we set for ourselves and win the title,” he said.