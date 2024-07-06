Live
Copa America 2024: Brazil head coach Dorival believes Vinicius suspension could be ‘Endrick’s moment’
Brazil and Uruguay are all set for what could turn out to be the match of the tournament in the quarterfinals of Copa America at the Allegiant Stadium.
A lot of conversation on this match surrounds how Brazil will cope without their star player Vinicius Junior who has been suspended for the game after picking his second yellow card of the tournament against Colombia.
Ahead of the game against Uruguay, Brazil head coach Dorival Junior confirmed that 17-year old Endrick will be starting for the nine-time Copa America winners.
“Endrick. It will be Raphinha, Rodrygo and Endrick. We lost an important player, but we gained another searching for his chance. Who knows, this could be Endrick’s moment,” said Dorival Jr to reports in the pre-game press conference.
The Selecao have been struggling in recent outings and finished second in Group D behind Colombia setting up the game against Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
The Real Madrid forward is Brazil’s highest goalscorer at the tournament with two to his name and will be missed in the duel against the record champions.
“He’s not specifically a fixed No 9, a reference point, who prefers to basically plays as a pivot. He’s a player who drops in and out and has this movement,”added the Brazil head coach.