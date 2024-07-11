Live
Just In
Copa America: Coach Bielsa rues Uruguay's missed chances
Charlotte: Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa bemoaned his team's wastefulness after the Celeste were eliminated from the Copa America following a 1-0 semifinal defeat to Colombia.
Jefferson Lerma put Colombia ahead in the 39th minute but the Cafeteros were reduced to 10 men when Daniel Munoz was shown a red card on the stroke of halftime, reports Xinhua.
"We should have obtained an advantage but, with one more man, the game was distorted," Bielsa said. "There were many interruptions, which made it difficult to maintain a fluid rhythm of play."
Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez squandered two early scoring chances and it appeared only a matter of time before Bielsa's men would find a way past Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.
Despite dominating possession, the Celeste managed only two shots on target from 11 attempts in total.
"We should have been able to swing the balance in our favor, both in the first half - due to our movement in attack - and in the second due to our numerical advantage," Bielsa said. "In the last few minutes, Colombia could have extended the lead because their scoring chances were very clear."