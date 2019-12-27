AUS vs NZ: 'He knows the bloke in the truck,' Tim Paine hilariously sledges Ross Taylor (Video)

After Ross Taylor earned a life on Day Two of the ongoing Boxing Test against Australia on Friday, thanks to Decision Review System (DRS), Tim Paine hilariously sledged the New Zealander.

The Aussie skipper, behind the wickets, insisted that maybe Taylor knows the person-in-charge of ball-tracking and was heard saying, "maybe, he knows the block."

The incident took place in the 14th over in New Zealand's first innings. The on-field umpire gave declared Taylor out Leg Before Wicket (LBW) off fast bowler James Pattinson. But, Taylor asked for the DRS before the ball-tracking showed that the delivery was going over the top of the stumps. Taylor survived and that's when the Australian captain decided to take a dig at the former Kiwi skipper.

"That's twice I have seen him out plum in front, but not given. I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck," Paine was heard over the stump mic.

Cricket.com.au's official Twitter handle shared the video on Twitter and captioned it," He knows the bloke in the truck."

On Day Two, Travis Head registered his second Test hundred as the hosts were bowled out for 467 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Paine missed out on his maiden Test century as he was caught LBW off Neil Wagner on 79 from 138 balls. The duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith scored 63 and 85 respectively.



New Zealand ended Day two at 44 for 2 with Tom Blundell and Kane Williamson already back to the pavilion for scores of 15 and 9. When the Kiwis will resume their innings on Day three, they'll have Taylor and opening batsman Tom Latham at the crease. The wicket-takers for the Aussies were Pattinson and Pat Cummins.