Australia close gap with India in World Test Championship

Sydney : Australia have grabbed a full 120 points from their series against New Zealand and are firmly placed in second position on the ICC World Test Championship points table.

On Monday, Australia defeated New Zealand by 279 runs in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), whitewashing the visitors 3-0 in the Test series.

Australia currently stand at the second spot in the ICC Test Championship table with 296 points from 10 games (seven wins, two losses and a draw).

India are at the top of the charts with 360 points from three series with seven wins from seven games.

Australia had earlier gained a full 120 points in a two-match home series against Pakistan and earned 56 for a 2-2 draw with England in the Ashes.

The Black Caps remain on 60 points after two series, having split points for a 1-1 series draw with Sri Lanka earlier on. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are slightly ahead with 80 points each.

England and South Africa, currently engaged in a four-Test series which hosts South Africa lead 1-0, are on 56 and 30 points, respectively, while the West Indies and Bangladesh have yet to earn a point after one series each, played against India.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.