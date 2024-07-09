BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as head coach of senior men's team

  • Menu
Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former India star and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian senior men's team.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah made his announcement through a social media post on Tuesday. Gambhir was the favourite for the post and replaced Rahul Dravid as head coach.

X