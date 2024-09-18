BCCI shares video of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir interview, both share camaraderie

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a captivating video featuring former Indian captain Virat Kohli and current head coach Gautam Gambhir, highlighting their unexpected camaraderie. The video, released on Wednesday, has sparked widespread buzz among cricket fans, especially given the history of tension between the two cricketing icons.

Kohli and Gambhir, known for their altercations during the Indian Premier League (IPL), including notable spats when Gambhir captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kohli represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), are now seen in a lighthearted and friendly exchange. The two faced off again during the IPL 2023 when Gambhir was part of the Lucknow Super Giants' support staff, but it seems time has healed their past grievances.

In the recently aired interview, which the BCCI described as a "very special interview," Gambhir initiated the conversation by reflecting on significant moments from his illustrious career. Kohli took the opportunity to commend Gambhir's outstanding performances during the Australian series, stating, "I remember how amazing your Australia series was," to which Gambhir applauded Kohli's relentless running.

The conversation took a humorous turn when Kohli inquired how Gambhir deals with mental distractions while batting during intense match situations. Gambhir humorously redirected the question to Kohli, saying, "You can answer this question better than me. You have had more on-field altercations in your career." This playful banter elicited laughter from both, highlighting their newfound rapport.

Kohli then expressed his desire for like-minded individuals, remarking, "I'm not saying it's wrong; I want someone to say it's the right way," to which Gambhir nodded in agreement.

The video marks a noteworthy step in mending their relationship, showcasing not just mutual respect but also a shared understanding of the challenges faced on the cricket field. As Kohli continues to play under Gambhir's coaching, fans are hopeful for a new chapter in their association, embracing the positivity that the two legends have brought back to the cricketing fraternity.





