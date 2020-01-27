Bowlers stood up and took control: Kohli

Kohli lauded his bowling unit for taking control of the proceedings from the onset after an emphatic seven-wicket victory against New Zealand. "I think we had another good performance today, especially with the ball. The bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there.

Sticking to one side of the wicket was a very good feature for us as a team to restrict a good New Zealand team to 132 which I think was below par," Kohli said.

"The low total led us to bat in that manner but we thought the pitch was good for 160 in the first half. We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing and I had to think on my feet as a captain," he added.

Jadeja had the advantage as the ball gripped on this surface which was different from the first game. "The ball gripped for the spinners and I think Jadeja was outstanding.

Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well, and Shami and Shardul and Shivam making very good contributions with the ball but I think we backed it up in the field more importantly," he added.