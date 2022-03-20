Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali having visa issues ahead of IPL 2022 [Details]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali has not left for India ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Moeen's visa has not been approved yet, according to reports.



IPL 2022 is scheduled to go underway on March 26. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan is, however, confident that the issue will be resolved soon.

"We spoke to him about the issue and he is hoping that matter will be resolved soon. All necessary documentation has been done but don't know why his visa approval hasn't come. As soon he will get his Visa he will fly to India and join the team," Viswanathan told India Today.

CSK are set to play the opening game of IPL 2022 on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It is the repeat of last season's final, where MS Dhoni-led CSK claimed their fourth title.

In the lead up to the 15th edition of IPL, CSK players have been training in Surat. While the likes of MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu began training earlier this month, the other domestic stars and foreign players have started arriving.

Moeen will have to undergo three-day quarantine on arrival in India. He is not a part of the English side that is currently in the Caribbean playing Tests against West Indies. The left-arm spinner retired from Test cricket last year.



Last year, Moeen scored 357 runs in 15 matches and also picked up six wickets.

Overall, Moeen, who made his IPL debut in 2018, has 666 runs to his name, along with 16 wickets in 34 games.