Just In
Duleep Trophy 2024: India C opener Ruturaj Gaikwad injures, retired hurt
In a surprising turn of events during the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, the captain of the India-C team and young opener Ruthuraj Gaikwad sustained an injury, prompting him to retire hurt just after the start of his innings. Gaikwad, who opened the batting alongside Sai Sudarshan, made an impressive start by hitting a four on the very first ball. However, on the second delivery, he was hurt seen leaving the field retired hurt, raising concerns among fans and teammates alike.
Details surrounding Gaikwad's injury remain scarce as the match was not telecasted, leaving many in the dark about the nature and extent of his condition. As the team regrouped, Sudarshan and Rajit Patidar stepped up to stabilize the innings. By the end of the 22nd over, India-C had successfully reached a score without losing any wickets — Sudarshan contributing 39 runs and Patidar adding 33.
The cricketing community is eagerly awaiting updates on Gaikwad's injury, as his leadership and performance are crucial for the India-C team in the tournament.