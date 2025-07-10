  • Menu
England Wins Toss, Chooses to Bat First | India vs England 3rd Test at Lord’s

England won the toss and chose to bat first in the India vs England 3rd Test at Lord’s. The series is tied 1-1 as both teams field strong playing XIs.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is tied 1-1 as England won the toss and decided to bat first in the crucial third Test at Lord’s.

Playing XI for Both Teams

England:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Both teams are ready to battle it out for a series lead at the iconic Lord’s ground. Stay tuned for live updates and detailed match analysis.

