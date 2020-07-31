Ganguly's former trainer Ashoke Mustafi passes away

Kolkata : Former Bengal cricketer and renowned coach Ashoke Mustafi, who trained former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly during his formative years, passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 86 and is survived by his daughter, based in London.

He was the coach of Dukhiram Cricket Coaching Centre and guided several Bengal Ranji cricketers including Ganguly. It was Ganguly's father who had sent the southpaw to learn under Mustafi in his early days.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President AvishekDalmiya said: "I am shocked and sad at the demise of AshokeMustafi Sir. His contribution to cricket, especially in shaping up careers would be remembered forever. Deepest condolences to his family. Pray to Almighty for his soul's eternal peace." He played two matches for Bengal, but also went on to become a renowned coach.

