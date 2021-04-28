Hetymer - Hope to get more chances to bat with Pant

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shimron Hetymer said he hopes to get more chances to bat with his skipper Rishabh Pant in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hetymer and Pant scored an unbeaten half-century each during DC's chase of 172 but their effort went in vain eventually as Delhi ended up losing by a run to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

"I felt we were in the game throughout the time I was in the middle. I felt very good tonight. I thought we could've gotten past whatever they threw at us. We tried our best to take the game as close as we could have, but I guess, it just wasn't our night. It was heartbreaking, to be honest. I really think we could have gotten there, but that's how cricket goes. You win some and you lose some and tonight just wasn't ours to cross the line. I think we have a lot to learn from this match," Hetymer, who scored 53 off just 25 balls, told DC's media.

Hetymer joined Pant at the crease and gave a major scare to Virat Kohli and Co with his explosive knock, which included four sixes and two fours. When DC needed 48 off 18 balls, Hetymer charged against Jamieson, hitting him for three sixes in the over. Pant and Hetymer managed to score 21 runs off that over to bring the equation down to 25 off 12. The Delhi duo scored another 11 runs and they needed 14 off the final over.

Fortunately for RCB, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowled a nail-biting last over as he handed his side a close one-run victory. With the win over DC, RCB reclaimed their place at the top of the IPL 2021 table.

"It's much easier to bat with someone whose game is just the same as yours and we run well between the wickets. We had batted together during a match simulation as well. It's always nice to bat with Rishabh and I hope that we continue to get a chance to bat with each other," added Hetymer.

The 24-year-old Hetymer, who scored his IPL career's second half-century, said that he was satisfied with his personal performance against RCB on Tuesday.

"It was a pretty satisfying performance for me. I have been trying to get a fifty for the team since last season and trying to do something spectacular for the team. We almost got there tonight. With having the backing of the team to go out there, explode and do my thing, I'm just looking to continue to play the way I know," the West Indian added further.

In a post-match interview, DC captain Pant hailed Heytmer, saying they went so close in the chase because of the Windies batsman.

"Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That's what we were planning, in the end, we were one run short.

We counted the overs really well, in the end, the spinners weren't getting the help that we thought they might get. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis. It's good to take positives from all the matches. As a young team, we like to learn from each and every game and want to improve each and every day," said Pant after DC's heartbreaking loss in Ahmedabad.

DC have a day's rest before they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue on April 29 (Thursday).