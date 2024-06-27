ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Steamroller Past Listless Afghanistan to Enter Maiden Final

South Africa steamrollered past a listless Afghanistan by nine wickets to enter the final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Trinidad on Thursday. The final appearance is the first for South Africa in ICC World Cups.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Afghanistan batters came a cropper against some high quality bowling led by Marco Janesen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to be shot out for a pitiful 56, which the South African batters cantered to with ease.

It was one-way traffic at the Brian Lara Stadium as the South African bowlers let the ball do the talking.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Shamsi (3/6) and pacer Jansen (3/16) spearheaded the demolition of the Afghanistan batting line-up in just 11.5 overs.

Reeza Hendricks (29*) and skipper Aiden Markram (23*) steered the Proteas home after Quinton de Kock fell for just five runs.

The relentless pressure by pacers Rabada (2/14) and Nortje (2/7) sent Afghanistan batters reeling for cover as they dug themselves into a hole.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai offered some resistance by scoring 10 off 12 balls, the only double digit score apart from the 13 extras, but when he was dismissed at 28/6, Afghanistan were staring at an unwanted record of being dismissed for their lowest-ever score.

The pitch, which offered assistance to the bowlers, made it tougher for the Afghan batters and they finally folded for a mere 56 runs to register their lowest-ever international total. Their previous lowest total was 72 against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2014.

This is also the second time South Africa have bowled a team out for less than 100 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. They dismissed Sri Lanka for a mere 77 runs in their first match of the T20 World Cup in New York. South Africa made 80/4 to win that match.

South Africa will meet the winner of the India vs England match in the ICC T20 World Cup final.