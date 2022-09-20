IND vs AUS: India pick Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant; Australia opt to bowl

India on Tuesday picked Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant for their first T20I against Australia in Mohali.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the three-match T20I series will give them an "opportunity to test" their side ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is due to begin next month Down Under. India recently had a poor Asia Cup, where they failed to even make it to the semi-final.

"It is an opportunity to test ourselves. Every game is a big game to learn. We got to learn so much in the last six-eight months on how to win games. This series will be no different for us to express ourselves. Looking at what happened in the Asia Cup, we had a chance to reflect on where we went wrong.

This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves as a group. Nothing changes in terms of our approach. Unfortunately, there are some injuries in the squad. Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game's break and probably come back in the second and the third game. We have Axar and Chahal. Pant misses out," Rohit said at the toss on Tuesday.

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bow at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The Aussies are not only the hosts but also the defending champions in the T20 World Cup. They won their maiden title last year by defeating New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

"It is about building up to the World Cup, and about getting some information about our boys. Really excited. You expect to be tested, hopefully, some dew comes out. The pitch looks hard and flat. We have one change from out earlier XI. Cameron Green will open the batting," said Finch.

KL Rahul and Rohit put up just 21 runs for the opening wicket in the first innings on Tuesday. Josh Hazlewood dismissed the Indian skipper in the third over before Nathan Ellis removed Virat Kohli for a seven-ball two.

India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Playing XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood