IND Vs SL 2024 series to begin from July 27, here is schedule

Team India has embarked on their journey to Sri Lanka for an exciting three-match T20 and ODI series, commencing on July 27. This series marks a new chapter for the Men in Blue, as Suryakumar Yadav takes the helm as captain for the T20 leg, while veteran Rohit Sharma returns to lead the squad in the ODI matches.

India vs Sri Lanka Schedule:

1st T20I: July 27

2nd T20I: July 28

3rd T20I: July 30

All three T20 matches will take place at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

1st ODI: August 1

2nd ODI: August 4

3rd ODI: August 7

The ODI encounters will be held at the R.Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo.