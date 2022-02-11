IND VS WI 3rd ODI: Team India makes 4 changes in playing XI

India have made four changes in their playing XI for the third One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies.



India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in the dead rubber fixture that is currently underway at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul, who missed the first ODI but returned for the second game, has been sidelined for the final ODI due to some niggle.

"Not much thought about the toss. We are going to bat first. It is always nice to post some runs and give the bowlers a chance to do what they did the other night. You cannot really plan around dew. You need to do what you want to achieve as a team, and today we want to post runs on the board. Have solid confidence on the bowling unit. Three changes. KL misses out, got some niggle. Deepak Hooda also misses out, and Chahal. Kuldeep, Shreyas, Shikhar are in," said Rohit after winning the toss on Friday.

Chahal was the Player of the Match in the second ODI for his 4 for 49 that helped the hosts win the match by 44 runs and attain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, West Indies are once again without their captain Kieron Pollard and being led by Nicholas Pooran.

"We would've liked to bowl too. The batting failed us last time. We need our batters to stay in and not leave the finishing to someone else. Want to win the important moments. Forced change: Akeal Hosein OUT, Hayden Walsh in," Pooran said at the toss.

India are aiming to clean sweep the Windies, which would be India's first whitewash win in an ODI series since 2017 when they defeated Sri Lanka 5-0.

Meanwhile, Rohit will become the eighth Indian captain to lead the team to an ODI series whitewash victory if his side wins the third ODI joining Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane.

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Playing XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach