India 364 all out after Pant, Rahul tons

Generational talent Rishabh Pant indulged in self-reproach before becoming only the second wicketkeeper in the game’s history to score hundreds in both innings of a Test, helping India set England a tricky 371-run target in the series opener here on Monday. Pant, the team’s unflappable maverick with innate confidence in his ability to dominate bowling attacks anywhere in the world, struck 118 off 140 balls and added 195 runs for the fourth wicket with the elegant KL Rahul, who constructed a hundred of his own on the fourth and penultimate day of the first Test.