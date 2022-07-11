India pacer Umesh Yadav makes his English County debut, signs with Middlesex

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has joined English County side Middlesex Cricket for the ongoing season of County Championship Division Two.

"Middlesex Cricket is delighted to announce that Indian international quick bowler Umeshkumar Yadav has signed terms with the Club and will join for the remainder of the 2022 season," read an official release from Middlesex.

Umesh was initially not named in Middlesex's squad for their fixture against Worcestershire because the club was waiting to receive a confirmation that the player's visa had been approved. Middlesex received the news on Monday and the pacer was immediately added to the team that is currently playing at Merchant Taylors' School.

Middlesex won the toss and opted to bat. They are 76 for 6 in 27 overs.

The Indian fast bowler, who has begun his maiden stint in country cricket in England, is expected to play a key part in Middlesex's County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns for the rest of the season.

The 34-year-old pacer has represented India 134 times: 54 Tests, 74 ODIs, and 7 T20Is. He has picked up a total of 273 wickets for India, including 158 in Tests.

Umesh is not a part of India's upcoming assignments, similar to fellow Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing for Sussex this season in the County Championship Division One. Both the players were a part of the Indian Test side for the rescheduled fifth Test against England. While Pujara played at Edgbaston, Umesh was not included in the playing XI as the visitors ended up losing the game by seven wickets.

"It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we've been looking for the right player to replace him.

"Yadav is that man. He comes to us with a wealth of experience, he is a proven world-class performer, and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside," Club's Head of Men's Performance Cricket, Alan Coleman said.

"As a bowler, he offers a huge amount. He delivers the ball from wide of the crease, can move the ball both ways, regularly tops 140 kph, and possesses a vicious short ball, so will be a real handful for opposition batters in English conditions. We are delighted to welcome Umesh to Middlesex and wish him every success during his stay with the Club," Coleman added.

Apart from Umesh and Pujara, it is also understood that allrounder Washington Sundar will feature in the Royal London One-Day Cup, having signed for Lancashire. Sundar, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation from a leg injury, is expected to be one of India's options for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place later this year in Australia.