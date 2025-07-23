India vs England 4th Test: KL Rahul, Jaiswal Shine as India Reach 78/0 at Lunch

Team India, losing the toss and asked to bat first, made 78 runs without losing a wicket at the lunch break on Day 1.

Openers KL Rahul (40*; 4 fours off 82 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (36; 6 fours, 1 six off 74 balls) are playing steadily.

This match is crucial for India as only a win will keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

Three changes in India’s playing XI

India made three changes to their playing XI for this match. With Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh out due to injuries, new pacer Anshul Kamboj missed the opportunity to make his debut.

Shardul Thakur replaced Nitish Reddy, who has been ruled out of the entire series due to an injury sustained in the gym.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair was dropped following a string of poor performances, and Sai Sudharsan was given a chance.