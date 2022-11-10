India vs England: Virat Kohli scrips history, becomes 1st batter to complete 4,000 T20I runs

Virat Kohli scripted history on Thursday as he became the first batter in T20Is to complete 4,000 runs.



Kohli bagged the milestone during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England at Adelaide Oval. Going into the last-four fixture, Kohli was 42 runs away from the landmark. In the 15th over, Kohli hit Liam Livingstone for a four and reached the 4,000-mark.

The former India captain scored a 40-ball 50, his fourth half-century of the ongoing tournament, before falling to England pacer Chris Jordan in the 18th over. Kohli hit four fours and a six in his knock. The Indian star batsman now has amassed 4,008 runs in 115 games at an average of 52.73 and strike-rate of 137.96, including 37 fifties and a century.



After KL Rahul's wicket early in the innings, Rohit Sharma and Kohli brought back India's innings on track on Thursday. The two put up 47 runs for the second wicket before the Indian skipper was sent back by Jordan in the ninth over. Rohit struck four boundaries in his knock of 27 off 28. Kohli then built a crucial stand with Hardik Pandya for the fourth wicket. The two put up 67 runs before Kohli was dismissed by Jordan.

Earlier in the tournament, Kohli had also become the leading run-scorer in the men's T20 World Cups. He claimed the record by overtaking Mahela Jayawardene's record of 1,016 runs with his innings against Bangladesh in Adelaide in the Super 12s phase.

Kohli, who is the only player to have been named the Player of the Tournament in two T20 World Cups (2014 and 2016), is ahead of the likes of Rohit (3,853 runs), Martin Guptill (3,531 runs), Babar Azam (3,323 runs), and Paul Stirling (3,181 runs) in the list of most runs in the shortest format on the international level.

The 34-year-old Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, with 296 runs in six games. If India make it to the final, he'll have another game to extend his lead.