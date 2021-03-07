India vs England: Washington Sundar has more natural ability than I ever had, says Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri said Washington Sundar has more natural ability than he ever did during his playing career and the Tamil Nadu talented all-rounder could play a similar role to Shastri's in the current Indian team.

Sundar, who made his Test debut in Australia last year, has scored three fifties in as many as four Tests so far along with six wickets, which includes valued scalps of Joe Root and Steve Smith.

"I think Washy has far more natural ability than I had. He has the ability and he belongs at this level and he can go a long way. If he could focus on his bowling (in Tests), India could have a very good number six for overseas conditions. Someone who can get you those 50s, 60s and 70s and then bowl for you 20 overs and can pick up 2-3 wickets. That was my role overseas (during the whole of the 1980s) and I think he can do that role easily.

Definitely, he should be batting in the top four for his state. There is no question about that. I would like to have a word with Tamil Nadu selectors or DK (captain Dinesh Karthik) for that matter. I think he should be batting in the top four," Shastri said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

In the final Test of the recently concluded four-match series between India and England, Sundar scored a magnificent unbeaten 96 when India's decorated top and middle order failed to score runs. The trio of Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj got out in the same over to end India's innings, leaving Sundar stranded on 96 not out. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder helped the hosts put up 365 runs in reply to England's first innings total of 205.

Coming in at 153 for 6, Sundar produced a brilliant effort to remain unbeaten on 96, and according to India's head coach Shastri, Sundar's knock was better than his 85 not out in Chennai.

"Washington Sundar, this is unreal. Facing some of the toughest bowlers in the world. I would say this inning was far better as the WTC was online. At 21, 22, or 23, I had similar success, so I can relate to it as I scored hundreds overseas. What you can never take away is the exuberance of youth. It's only when the baggage comes of being a known quantity and that's when life starts," added Shastri.

With the series victory over England, India have qualified for the final of the 2019-21 World Test Championship (WTC) and will face off New Zealand in the game, which will be played in June at the iconic Lord's.

In the coming days, India and England are scheduled to play five Twenty20 International (T20Is) and three One-Day International (ODIs), starting from March 12. All the T20Is will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, while the ODIs will be held in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.