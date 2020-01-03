India vs Sri Lanka: 'Looking forward to opening the bowling with Jasprit Bumrah,' says Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini has expressed his excitement ahead of Sri Lanka series where he'll be sharing the new ball with India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

In his six international matches so far, Saini did not get the chance to open the bowling with Bumrah. The latter was either rested or was out with an injury during those games. However, in the absence of Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar, Saini's wish could soon turn into reality when India take on Sri Lanka in the opening match on Sunday.

India is set to host Sri Lanka for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) with the first one being played in Guwahati, while the other two are scheduled to take place in Indore and Pune.

Saini, who has claimed eight wickets from six appearances, is looking forward to playing alongside Bumrah, with whom he expects to share his shortcomings and weaknesses.

"I can now share my weaknesses and shortcomings with him. I can learn more by watching him bowl. It will be a good opportunity for me. I am really looking forward to it, Saini told PTI on Friday.

The Delhi cricketer, who had an impressive white-ball debut in 2019, is determined to work hard and cement his place in the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be played between October and November in Australia.

When asked about his place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, Saini explained," Our bowling attack is the strongest at the moment and that gives me that extra motivation. And that I have to work even harder to secure a regular spot."

Saini, who bagged excellent figures of 3 for 17 in his debut match hat was a T20I against West Indies, has been drafted in the Indian team for two back-to-back series. After the Sri Lanka series, India is set to host Australia for three ODIs and Saini will feature in that series too.