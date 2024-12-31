Indian bowlers exposed flaw in Konstas' forward defense: O'Keeffe

Former Australian cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe has raised concerns about the batting technique of 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas, warning that the glaring flaws in his forward defence could derail his promising Test career if not addressed urgently.

O’Keeffe’s critique came after Konstas’s struggles against India in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, where his weakness against inswinging deliveries was exposed.

While inswinging deliveries have troubled Konstas, O'Keeffe believes the real issue lies in his forward defense technique. Speaking on Fox Cricket, O’Keeffe explained, "The Indian tacticians have identified a problem with the forward defense of Sam Konstas. This flaw has now been exposed on the global stage and will likely be targeted by bowling units around the world.”

In the fourth Test against India, Konstas was dismissed in both innings by inswinging deliveries. In the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah tested him early, though Konstas managed to survive by attacking rather than defending. However, by the second innings, Bumrah initially bowled outswingers to set Konstas up before delivering a lethal inswinger that shattered his stumps.

“Sam’s front shoulder, he loses it completely and just plays with his hands. He’s pushing his hands at the ball away from his body. The gap is created, and Bumrah went through it. He doesn’t need too many invitations," O'Keeffe noted.