Indian team urges people to join 'Donate Organs, Save Lives' campaign ahead of Ahmedabad ODI

New Delhi: Ahead of the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, the Indian team players including former captain Virat Kohli urged people to join the 'Donate Organs, Save Lives' campaign and pledge for organ donation.

On Monday, ICC Chairman Jay Shah announced the launch of the initiative on the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England.

"On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative - "Donate Organs, Save Lives". Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all - the gift of life. One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference!," Shah wrote on X.

The BCCI also shared the video of Indian players appealing to the countrymen to join the initiative.

"Score the ultimate century, your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count," said Virat Kohli in a video posted by BCCI on its social media accounts.

"Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs," India vice-captain Shubman Gill remarked.

"One donor can save up to eight lives. Pledge today and hit a six for humanity," added Shreyas Iyer.

"Play the ultimate winning shot. Your decision to donate to donate your organs can be the match-winning moment in someone's life. be a hero off the field too," said KL Rahul.

"Be the captain of kindness," said all-rounder Axar Patel. "Pledge to donate and inspire others to follow."

"Lead by example. A single decision can be a winning shot for many," added Hardik Pandya.

"Hit a six for humanity. One donor can save up to eight lives. Be the all-rounder world needs," asserted Ravindra Jadeja.

"Don't let lives bowled. Thousands wait for an organ transplant. Be the game changer and give them a second innings," said pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Rishabh Pant also featured in the video and supported the campaign.

Currently, India lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two ODIs in Nagpur and Cuttack to bolster their preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.