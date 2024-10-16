INDvNZ, 1st Test: Day 1 play called off due to rain in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Day one of the first Test between India and New Zealand has been called off due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The persistent rain, with its stop-start nature, left not enough time for the ground to be ready for the play to begin, leading to the day being called off early. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the toss will take place at 8:45 am on Day 2 on Thursday.

It was also announced that 15 minutes have been added to each of the first and second sessions, with 98 overs to be bowled on day two. The morning session will begin at 9:15am and conclude at 11:30 am, following which teams will take a lunch break.

The afternoon session is scheduled to be played from 12:10 to 2:25 pm, and is followed by the tea break. The final session will take place from 2:45 to 4:45pm.

A win in all three Tests against New Zealand will enhance the chances of India sealing their qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be held at Lord’s next year.