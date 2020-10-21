IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo sends emotional message before leaving CSK camp

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo urged the three-time champions' fans to keep supporting the team on Wednesday after the West Indian was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to an injury.

Bravo's absence may add to already woes of CSK that have little chances of qualifying for the playoffs of IPL 2020. With three wins in 10 matches, MS Dhoni-led CSK are at the bottom of the points table.

The 37-year-old, who has been CSK's integral part for years now, suffered the injury during CSK's IPL 2020 match that was against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah on Oct. 17. Since Bravo could not bowl his final over, Dhoni was forced to give Ravindra Jadeja the last over, who ended up conceding three sixes. In the following game, which was against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood had replaced Bravo in the team.

"Dwayne Bravo is ruled out of the IPL due to a groin injury," CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told PTI. Having played six matches in IPL 2020, Bravo managed only seven runs in two innings. However, he picked up six wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of 8.57.

CSK shared Bravo's message in a video on their social media accounts. "It's sad news, it's sad to be leaving my team CSK. To all our CSK fans, I want you all to keep encouraging the team, keep supporting, all the true die-hard CSK fans. This wasn't a season we expected or our fans wanted, but we gave it our best. Sometimes, our best, the results don't show.

Keep supporting us and I can guarantee you we're going to come back stronger and better like champions. One of the most successful franchises, I feel we should be proud to be members and fans of CSK," added Bravo in the video message.





Champion's message to the Super Fans as he bids adieu. Take care DJ! @DJBravo47 #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/pHFnkHLQzq — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 21, 2020





CSK's next IPL 2020 match is against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Sharjah on Friday. The two sides played the opening fixture of the tournament this season last month, where Dhoni's CSK had beaten MI by five wickets.