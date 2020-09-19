IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Claims 100th IPL catch during CSK vs MI

MS Dhoni took his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) catch when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.



He took the catches of MI's Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya to reach the milestone at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.



Prior to the IPL 2020 opener between CSK and MI, Dhoni had a tally of 98 catches to his name in the Indian T20 league: 94 as wicketkeeper and four as a fielder. Dhoni played as a specialist batsman and captain in a total of eight matches in the 2008 and 2009 edition. In IPL 2008, Dhoni did not keep wickets in CSK's five fixtures, and in the following season, the Ranchi lad was not behind the wickets in three matches.



By claiming two catches during CSK vs MI on Saturday, Dhoni touched the 100-mark in the list of most catches in the IPL. Overall, as a wicketkeeper, Dhoni has the most dismissals – 134: 96 catches and 38 stumpings in the IPL, ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik (131: 101 catches and 30 stumpings) and Robin Uthappa (90: 58 catches and 32 stumpings).



Dhoni's CSK teammate Suresh Raina currently tops the list of most catches in India's T20 league. Raina, who has claimed 102 catches over the last 12 seasons, is the only player to have taken 100 or more catches in the tournament. Next in the list are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar AB de Villiers with 84 catches, and Mumbai Indians duo of Rohit Sharma (83) and Pollard (82).



Raina, who has the most number of appearances in the IPL, pulled out of the ongoing edition due to personal reasons. Ahead of CSK's opening fixture against MI, Raina tweeted," Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I'm not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! Flexed biceps #WhistlePodu."



Earlier, CSK won the toss and put MI to bat. Rohit and Co posted 162 runs in 20 overs.

