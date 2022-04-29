IPL 2022: Everything about it was wrong, DC head coach Ponting reacts to Pant-Amre no-ball row

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has reacted to his side's outburst during a game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The no-ball row saw DC's assistant coach Pravin Amre charging onto the field to have a heated discussion with the umpire, while captain Rishabh Pant was seen furiously signalling his players to walk off the field.

With 36 runs needed in the final over, Rovman Powell smashed RR's Obed McCoy for three sixes in a row to keep alive Delhi's hopes of an unlikely victory. But after the short break due to the controversy, Powell lost the plot and the Royals won by 15 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Eventually, Pant was fined 100 percent of his match fees, while Amre was also slapped with the same punishment along with a one-match ban.

Ponting, who wasn't a part of DC's dugout for that match due to a covid-related protocol, has clearly said that his team is not proud of their actions and will leave the episode behind ahead of the crucial second half of the IPL 2022.

"It was all wrong, everything about it was wrong. The umpire was wrong but you have got to get on with it. For our players to demonstrate what they did and to have our assistant coach run onto the field, it's not anything we are happy with or proud of. I have spoken to the guys about that.

"But we have had a pretty tough time at DC over the last few weeks. We have had Covid cases, we have been locked in the hotel room and, I think, just all the frustration that built up. It was a close game and it all just came out there in that moment," Ponting was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

Ponting missed out on that particular game as he was serving a five-day quarantine after coming in close contact with a family member, who had tested covid positive.

"That was a lion in the sand moment for us, it was the halfway time of the tournament. We said we would leave all that behind and move to the 2nd half of the tournament with a better attitude," the former Australian cricketer added.

Following the incident, DC returned to winning ways as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets on Thursday (April 28) at Wankhede Stadium. With eight points in eight games, DC are placed eighth in the IPL 2022 points table. Pant-led DC next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the tournament on Sunday (May 1) at Wankhede Stadium.