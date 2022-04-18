IPL 2022: GT's Rashid Khan feels 'amazing' to register win against CSK

Gujarat Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan expressed happiness after his side thrashed Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash. David Miller's unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan's quick knock helped Gujarat Titans in defeating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

"It's an amazing feeling in IPL, it's a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special. Just that we wanted to take the game deep. We were capable of chasing 90 runs in the last 7 overs, and that was the plan. We were trying to take the game as deep as possible. I haven't batted in the first 5 games, that was the discussion, so I wanted to take the responsibility," said Rashid Khan in a post-match presentation. "We wanted two batters to score big, I just had a discussion with Miller and we tried to strike the ball hard. I needed to step up and take the responsibility, just wanted to back myself and that was the plan," he added.

David Miller's sensational knock of 94* was well accompanied by stand-in captain Rashid Khan's quick innings of 21-ball 40 as Gujarat chased the target 0f 170 with a ball to spare. This is the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans, while the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings. GT are currently on the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 10 points while CSK are just above winless Mumbai Indians.