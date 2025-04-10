IPL 2025: Brilliant KKR could probably win, but never write off very successful CSK, says Clarke

New Delhi: Michael Clarke, the former Australia captain, believes a brilliant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could win over a struggling champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, Clarke cautioned against writing off CSK, citing the wealth of experienced players in their highly successful set-up.

Both CSK and KKR, ranked ninth and sixth respectively in the points table, come into Friday’s clash in IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on the back of defeats in their respective last games.

CSK holds a commanding 19-11 head-to-head advantage over KKR in IPL history, giving them the initial edge to emerge victorious on Friday. However, a significant blow has struck them - captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s season-ending elbow fracture injury means MS Dhoni will captain the team for the rest of the competition.

“Look, I think it’s going to be a really good game. Both teams need to win, there’s no doubt about it. Chennai have been struggling. They got close the other night. I think KKR are still a very, very good team. I think they’ll be disappointed if they didn’t qualify in the top four. So, they’re going to start their run very soon and get some momentum as well.”

“Look, I think KKR will probably win. But in saying that, I think Chennai have a lot of experienced players. They know the situation they’re in. So, you wouldn’t want to play against Chennai right now, because it’s a must win, and they need to win.”

“The one thing I’ve learned about Chennai, you never write them off. They’ve been a very successful team in the IPL over a long period of time. They’ve got a lot of experienced players, so don’t write them off. But I think KKR has a brilliant team,” said Clarke, a JioStar expert, to IANS in a virtual Interaction on Thursday.

On the other side, Lucknow Super Giants’ vice-captain Nicholas Pooran has been leading the run-making charts in IPL 2025 via amassing 288 runs in five innings at an average of 72 and strike-rate of 225, including hitting 25 fours and 24 sixes. Many cricket fans are wondering if any other T20 batter can match Pooran’s amazing domination in the format.

Clarke believes LSG’s decision to have the left-handed Pooran bat at number three has been highly successful, and that they can snap the four-match winning streak of current table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow on Saturday afternoon.

“He’s been amazing. I like what Justin Langer has done by batting him at number three, and that has given him more responsibility. I think it suits the way he plays and he’s batting phenomenally. He’s an unbelievable player, just a six-hitting machine and times the ball so beautifully.”

“LSG are playing well at the moment and probably have some fast bowlers to come back as well – they won’t be too far away in recovering from their injuries. So that’s going to be a good game and I might just go with LSG,” he concluded.



