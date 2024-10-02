IPL 2025: RP Singh expects for Fraser-McGurk to be retained by DC

Former India left-arm fast-bowler RP Singh said he is expecting for big-hitting opener Jake Fraser-McGurk to be retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction.

Fraser-McGurk has been largely seen as David Warner’s successor as an opener following him making a sparkling 330 runs with an astonishing strike rate of 234.04 during this year’s IPL for the Delhi Capitals.

Though he’s had a lean start to his T20I career for Australia after Warner retired from international cricket post this year’s T20 World Cup, Fraser-McGurk hit a fifty against England in the T20I at Cardiff, reminding everyone of the potential that makes him a retention contender for the Capitals.

"Jake Fraser-McGurk will definitely stay due to his unique play style and the impact he's had on this franchise. Rishabh Pant is going to be retained as the captain. The two spinners, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, will stay. For the others, you can use the RTM because many franchises will release players with the hopes of using the RTM," said Singh to JioCinema.

He also went on to share his list of preferred retentions for the Rajasthan Royals. "Sanju Samson will be retained as captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be No. 2, Riyan Parag will stay at No. 3, Jos Buttler at No. 4, and the fifth would be Yuzvendra Chahal or Trent Boult.

"Boult is a great option, but I would lean towards Chahal. The RTM is an option, but I think retaining Sandeep Sharma as an uncapped player will make it easier for them as he has performed well for them as a bowler."

October 31 is the deadline for teams to finalise their retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The ten IPL franchises can retain up to six players from their IPL 2024 squad, including a maximum of five capped players (indian & overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped players.