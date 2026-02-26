IPL 2026 Schedule, Teams, Captains & Key Matches to Watch
Check IPL 2026 full schedule, match list, teams, captains, venues and live streaming details. TATA IPL 2026 begins March 22 with 74 matches.
Cricket fans, get ready for another electrifying summer! The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to return with bigger rivalries, blockbuster signings, and packed stadiums across India.
The TATA IPL 2026 will begin on March 22, 2026, and feature a total of 74 matches, including 70 league games and 4 high-stakes playoffs, as per the official IPL 2026 schedule. After a dramatic 2025 season where Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted their maiden title, expectations are sky-high.
From Chepauk’s roaring crowd to Eden Gardens under lights, IPL 2026 promises unforgettable moments.
Reliving IPL 2025
The previous season had everything — high-scoring thrillers, last-over finishes, and even a mid-season pause due to geopolitical tensions. The tournament began on March 22 with Kolkata Knight Riders hosting RCB at Eden Gardens.
In the end, it was RCB who broke their 18-year drought, defeating Punjab Kings by just six runs in a nail-biting final.
Now, all eyes are on IPL 2026.
IPL 2026 Tournament Highlights
Particulars Details
Tournament Name TATA IPL 2026
Edition 19th Season
Organizer Board of Control for Cricket in India
Start Date March 22, 2026
Final Date June 3, 2026
Total Teams 10
Total Matches 74
Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Match Timings 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2026 Schedule (March & April)
Below is the official group-stage fixture list:
IPL 2026 Teams & Captains
Here’s a quick look at the confirmed teams:
Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad
Mumbai Indians – Hardik Pandya
Rajasthan Royals – Riyan Parag
Sunrisers Hyderabad – Pat Cummins
Delhi Capitals – Axar Patel
Punjab Kings – Shreyas Iyer
Lucknow Super Giants – Rishabh Pant
Gujarat Titans – Shubman Gill
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Rajat Patidar
Kolkata Knight Riders – Ajinkya Rahane
Key Venues for IPL 2026
Matches will be played at iconic venues including:
Wankhede Stadium – Mumbai
Eden Gardens – Kolkata
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai
Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – Bengaluru
Each venue brings its own pitch conditions, making strategy a key factor in determining match outcomes.
Matches to Watch in IPL 2026
Some blockbuster clashes fans are eagerly waiting for:
MI vs CSK – The El Clásico of IPL
RCB vs KKR – A battle of power hitters
GT vs RR – Youth vs experience
DC vs LSG – A rivalry gaining intensity
These encounters could shape the points table early in the tournament.
IPL 2026 Points System Explained
The league stage follows the standard format:
Win – 2 Points
No Result – 1 Point
Loss – 0 Points
Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide standings if teams finish with equal points.
Where to Watch IPL 2026 Live?
Fans can catch all the action of the tournament through multiple platforms, with ipl 2026 live streaming available online for viewers who prefer to watch matches on mobile, tablet, or smart TV.
TV: Star Sports Network
Streaming: JioCinema / JioHotstar
Official Website: Board of Control for Cricket in India – iplt20.com
Final Word
IPL 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons ever. With 74 matches, revamped squads, superstar captains, and defending champions looking to defend their crown, fans are in for a thrilling ride.
Mark your calendars — March 22 to June 3, 2026.
The IPL carnival is ready to roar again.