IPL 2026 Schedule, Teams, Captains & Key Matches to Watch

Cricket fans, get ready for another electrifying summer! The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to return with bigger rivalries, blockbuster signings, and packed stadiums across India.

The TATA IPL 2026 will begin on March 22, 2026, and feature a total of 74 matches, including 70 league games and 4 high-stakes playoffs, as per the official IPL 2026 schedule. After a dramatic 2025 season where Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted their maiden title, expectations are sky-high.

From Chepauk’s roaring crowd to Eden Gardens under lights, IPL 2026 promises unforgettable moments.

Reliving IPL 2025

The previous season had everything — high-scoring thrillers, last-over finishes, and even a mid-season pause due to geopolitical tensions. The tournament began on March 22 with Kolkata Knight Riders hosting RCB at Eden Gardens.

In the end, it was RCB who broke their 18-year drought, defeating Punjab Kings by just six runs in a nail-biting final.

Now, all eyes are on IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 Tournament Highlights

Particulars Details

Tournament Name TATA IPL 2026

Edition 19th Season

Organizer Board of Control for Cricket in India

Start Date March 22, 2026

Final Date June 3, 2026

Total Teams 10

Total Matches 74

Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Match Timings 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM IST





IPL 2026 Schedule (March & April)

Below is the official group-stage fixture list:

































































IPL 2026 Teams & Captains

Here’s a quick look at the confirmed teams:

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Mumbai Indians – Hardik Pandya

Rajasthan Royals – Riyan Parag

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Pat Cummins

Delhi Capitals – Axar Patel

Punjab Kings – Shreyas Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants – Rishabh Pant

Gujarat Titans – Shubman Gill

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Rajat Patidar

Kolkata Knight Riders – Ajinkya Rahane

Key Venues for IPL 2026

Matches will be played at iconic venues including:

Wankhede Stadium – Mumbai

Eden Gardens – Kolkata

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai

Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – Bengaluru

Each venue brings its own pitch conditions, making strategy a key factor in determining match outcomes.

Matches to Watch in IPL 2026

Some blockbuster clashes fans are eagerly waiting for:

MI vs CSK – The El Clásico of IPL

RCB vs KKR – A battle of power hitters

GT vs RR – Youth vs experience

DC vs LSG – A rivalry gaining intensity

These encounters could shape the points table early in the tournament.

IPL 2026 Points System Explained

The league stage follows the standard format:

Win – 2 Points

No Result – 1 Point

Loss – 0 Points

Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide standings if teams finish with equal points.

Where to Watch IPL 2026 Live?

Fans can catch all the action of the tournament through multiple platforms, with ipl 2026 live streaming available online for viewers who prefer to watch matches on mobile, tablet, or smart TV.

TV: Star Sports Network

Streaming: JioCinema / JioHotstar

Official Website: Board of Control for Cricket in India – iplt20.com

Final Word

IPL 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons ever. With 74 matches, revamped squads, superstar captains, and defending champions looking to defend their crown, fans are in for a thrilling ride.

Mark your calendars — March 22 to June 3, 2026.

The IPL carnival is ready to roar again.








































