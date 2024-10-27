Islamabad Club to host Sri Lanka A tour of Pakistan

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday confirmed that Islamabad Club will host the five-match red and white-ball series between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens in November.

Sri Lanka A on their maiden tour to Pakistan, will play two four-day matches from November 11 to 21, followed by a three-match 50-over series on November 25, 27 and 29.

Sri Lanka ‘A’ will arrive in Islamabad on November 7 and will train for three days before taking on the Shaheens in the first four-dayer commencing from November 11.

For both four-day games, the toss will take place at 9 am local time, with the first ball expected to be bowled at 30 minutes later. The three 50-over series fixtures will be day-night games, with the toss taking place at 1:30 pm. The first ball of the match is expected to be bowled at 2 pm.

"The PCB continues to invest in its young talent with Shaheens set to play their second home series in three months. In August, Bangladesh ‘A’ had travelled to Islamabad for two four-dayers and a three-match 50-over series," the PCB said in a release.

Besides the home series this year, Pakistan Shaheens had also featured in two four-dayers against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Darwin, Australia, two 50-over matches against Northern Territory and Bangladesh ‘A’ and also took part in the Top End T20 series. The Shaheens have also recently competed in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Muscat.

Schedule of matches:

7 November – Arrival in Islamabad

11-14 November – 1st four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club

18-21 November – 2nd four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club

25 November – 1st 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club

27 November – 2nd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club

29 November – 3rd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens; Islamabad Club