Karachi Test: Bowlers put Pakistan on top against Sri Lanka

Karachi : Pakistan were on the verge of winning the second and final Test against Sri Lanka as a combined bowling effort led by Naseem Shah (3/31) reduced the visitors to 212/7 at the close of fourth day's play at the National Stadium here on Sunday, even as opener Oshada Fernando showed grit and determination with an unbeaten knock of 102.

Apart from Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella also chipped in with 65 runs down the order while all the other batsmen failed to show any resistance.

Sri Lanka still need 264 runs to avoid a defeat. Rookie seamer Naseem Shah received good support form the other bowlers as Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah and Haris Sohail bagged a wicket each to put Pakistan on top of the game.

Earlier, resuming the day at 395/2, the hosts added another 160 runs, thanks to centuries by skipper Azhar Ali (118) and Babar Azam (100 not out) who guided Pakistan to an imposing 555/3 (decl) and set a challenging 476-run target for the Islanders.

In reply, the Lankan batters failed to click as the Pakistan bowlers kept on jolting them at regular intervals and it was only Fernando who held fort for his side.

With Sri Lanka reeling at 97/5 at one stage, it was Fernando and Dickwella who put up a fight, sharing a 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

However, Sohail then struck to send Dickwella back in the hut. The Sri Lnakan wicketkeeper's knock was laced with 11 boundaries.

Fernando's unbeaten knock included 13 boundaries.