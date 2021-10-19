Kishan, Rahul fifties help India beat England in first T20 World Cup warm-up match

Dubai: India produced a power-packed performance with the bat on Monday to beat England by 7 wickets in their first warm-up match at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Chasing 189 for victory, the 2007 champions rode on destructive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (70) and KL Rahul (51) to cross the finish line with 6 balls to spare.

Rahul made batting look easy with six boundaries and three sixes in his 24-ball-51 while Kishan was retired hurt after a chiselled 70 off 46 balls that had three sixes apart from seven boundaries as India chased a target of 189 with an over to spare.

In a game where result was secondary, Rahul's touch would have certainly made skipper Virat Kohli pleased as punch as he hit some breathtaking sixes off Chris Woakes and also treated Mark Wood with disdain.

Kishan, who might have to sit out if he is not playing as an opener, did his case no harm once Rahul was gone as he punished the spinners, including a dazzling six, coming down the track off Adil Rashid.

India in the first game ticked some boxes that includes two senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and Mohammed Shami (3/40) hitting the straps straightaway with some fast and accurate deliveries.

The third angle to this 'triangle' -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, consistently missed the length giving away 54 runs in four overs.

Kohli (11) didn't score much but that would be least of concerns for the Indian team. Rishabh Pant (29 not out, 14 balls) smashed the bowlers, while Suryakumar Yadav (8 off 8 balls) did look a bit scratchy during his brief stay.

Hardik Pandya, who is supposed to be the "designated finisher" in this line-up, came to the crease with 21 needed off 15 balls and he hit a few streaky shots in his 16 not out in 10 balls.

The England batters also threw their willows around to get some quality time in the middle on a good surface at the ICC Academy ground here after being put in to bat.

Veteran Shami bowled the fuller lengths and also mixed it with clever variations as he got wickets of openers Jason Roy (17 off 13 balls), Jos Buttler (18 off 13 balls) and Liam Livingstone (30 off 20 balls).

Buttler was done in by change of pace where the length was slightly shortened and pace taken off after being hit for two boundaries, while Livingstone was castled by an old-fashioned yorker. (PTI)

Brief Score:

England 188/5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43*, Mohammed Shami 3-40) lost to India 192/3 in 19 overs (Ishan 70, KL Rahul 51, Rishabh Pant 29, Willey 1-16) by seven wickets.